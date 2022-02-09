First 500 patients receive innovative antiviral medicine Molnupiravir, for free

The Ministry of Health announces on Wednesday that the first 500 patients, of the total of 11,568 who were consulted in the 222 evaluation centers, have received the innovative antiviral medicine named Molnupiravir, for free.

According to the quoted source, this is the first drug specifically designed against COVID, to be taken orally, approved for persons with a risk of developing a severe form of the illness.

"Furthermore, we are specifying that the Molnupiravir antiviral drug, recommended as a therapeutic alternative for the mild and medium forms of COVID-19 is found in the outpatient centers, in hospitals and 153 open circuit pharmacies," the Ministry of Health specifies.