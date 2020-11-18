First integrated transplant centre in Romania, South-Eastern Europe to open in Cluj-Napoca on 90-million-euro investment

An integrated transplant centre, the first in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, is to be set up in the Romanian northeastern city of Cluj-Napoca on an investment of approximately 90 million euros, according to AGERPRES.

"Cluj County Council Chair, Mr Alin Tise, signed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, a design contract for one of the most important medical investment projects ever carried out in Romania: the Integrated Transplant Centre in Cluj. (...) Signing the contract, worth 15,600,000 lei, exclusive of VAT, took place at the end of some stages of negotiations with the winner of the international solution competition, the association between the architectural firms Pinearq SLP of Spain and the design office Dico si Tiganas SRL (.. .) The total value of this medical investment has been estimated at about 90 million euros, with Cluj County Council already submitting to the Ministry of European Funds a proposal to include this mega-project on the list of those to be financed with grants under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," the Cluj County Council (CJ) reported on Wednesday.

After negotiating over the design contract, the Cluj County Council got a shortening of the duration of drawing up the documentation to 14 months, while the remaining 46 months will be the period of providing technical assistance, in addition to a reduction in design costs and the provision of additional services.

"We can say, without fear of exaggeration, that it is a truly historic moment. Today begins, in fact, the investment by which we will position medical Cluj where it belongs, on the map of the extremely few multi-organ transplant centres in Europe. The centre in Cluj it will be one of excellence both in terms of surgery and organ transplantation and in terms of advanced research in the area," Cluj County Council Chair Tise is quoted as saying in the county council's statement.

The statement also shows that the project has a deeply innovative nature designed for the creation of the first transplant centre in Romania that integrates the necessary facilities for four types of transplant: heart, lung, liver and kidney.

"At the centre, all the necessary circuits, spaces and functions will be performed to the highest standards in the field," reads the statement.