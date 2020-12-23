 
     
First meeting of new gov't - next week; PM designate: vaccination campaign is priority

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

The first formal meeting of the Citu Government is said to take place next week.

Prime minister designate Florin Citu declared, on Tuesday night, after the National Liberal Party (PNL) validated the list of liberal ministers, that the priority is to carry out under the best conditions the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, which would start in Romania on December 27.

Also, according to Citu, until December 31, "a series of ordinances will follow that will prepare the budget and the next period".

"Next week there will be the first Government meeting. The priorities are, in addition to these ordinances, the vaccination campaign - we must make sure that all the funds for the vaccination campaign will be allocated, so we must come with a very fast budget, but we will make sure that this campaign will be carried out in the best way," stated Florin Citu.

AGERPRES .

