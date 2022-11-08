Five men from Syria and Pakistan, found while attempting to illegally cross border

Five men from Syria and Pakistan were caught by the authorities while attempting to leave Romania hiding in the sleeping space set up above the cab of a truck driven by a Romanian who was going to Austria, told Agerpres.

The truck was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, and the Romanian driver, aged 37, said he was transporting textile rolls.

During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens of Syria and Palestine, aged between 18 and 33, who entered our country legally, based on personal documents, the Border Police informs on Tuesday Arad.

The border police is investigating, the driver risking criminal charges for migrant smuggling.