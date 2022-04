Florin-Irinel Cotosman, appointed President of National Agency for Employment

Florin-Irinel Cotosman was appointed as member of the Board of Directors and as President, with the rank of Secretary of State, of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), by a decision of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca published, on Wednesday, in the Official Journal.

Cotosman replaces Octavian-Daniel Chelemen, who was relieved of duty, on request, from the leadership of the National Agency for Employment, by another decision of the prime minister.