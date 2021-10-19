Fmr HealthMin Tataru:Population majority refuses to get the vaccine, our only weapon against Covid

Former Health Minister and president of the National Liberal Party's Vaslui county branch, Nelu Tataru, said that he cannot wrap his head around why the majority of the population refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine, although this is the only "weapon" against the disease, agerpres reports.

In a Facebook message, Tataru wrote about the exhaustion of the medical workers and hospitals being overwhelmed by the ever growing number of infected patients, stating that Romania is going through a particularly difficult period health wise.

"2,347 people have died in the last 7 days. Fatigue and the pressure of this ongoing 4th wave seem to shatter our last shred of energy. The battle is on all fronts, with all resources, with all goodwill. We are in an extremely difficult situation, because the number of patients in need of medical care exceeds the treatment capacity of hospitals. At the end of the day we are not robots, and exhaustion is taking its toll and is showing even in a simple picture. We are no longer empty-handed in front of the disease, as we were at the beginning of 2020. We know what the risks are, and yet we are number one in Europe and in the world by the death toll, because the majority of the population refuses the only weapon we have today against this enemy. Why?" wrote Tataru, who chairs the Chamber of Deputies' Health Committee.The 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is equal or higher than 6 per thousand population in 157 cities and 786 communes, shows the latest data provided by the Strategic Communication Group, and in 52 Romanian cities the incidence is over 10 per thousand population.