Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Meleșcanu: 'Romania is not financing political people, neither party organisations in Republic of Moldova'

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu stated on Monday that Romania is not financing political people, neither party organisations or some other type of organisations in the Republic of Moldova, our country's support being directed towards institutions and this state's reforms, according to Agerpres.

"One of our priorities for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union refers to the consistent approach of the EU policy with regard to the eastern partnership and obviously one of our priorities when we are talking about the eastern partnership is the Republic of Moldova. I don't have time to mention how much effort was put into it, how many meetings and what support the Republic of Moldova has always enjoyed from us. (...) As regards the financing of the Republic of Moldova, Romania is not financing political people and neither party organisations or some other type of organisations. Our support for the Republic of Moldova is directed towards the institutions and efforts for reforms in Moldova," Melescanu told the "Government Hour" in the Deputies Chamber plenary sitting.At the same time, he added that unfortunately, the relations between Romania and Russia "are at an extremely low level due to the events that took place in this region.""I assure you that if there is a meeting between president Trump and president Putin, as sources announce, I believe we will have a somewhat clearer situation in relation to our position which stays the same - deterrence and defence - and at the same time, dialogue in the relations with the Russian Federation," the Foreign Affairs Minister said.