Foreign Minister Aurescu, Greek counterpart Dendias discuss Romania's Schengen accession

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a phone call on Thursday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, with the two top diplomats delving extensively into the subject of Romania's Schengen accession, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release.

Nikos Dendias reiterated "Greece's firm support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, expressing full willingness to continue active efforts alongside European partners on this subject, including with Austria, and emphasizing the importance of this decision for the entire European agenda, particularly in the current highly difficult European context," the Foreign Ministry said.

Aurescu voiced special appreciation for "Greece's constant and active support for Romania's Schengen bid and for the concrete steps to promote this goal in the dialogue with Austria", most recently on the occasion of the Greek Migration and Asylum minister's visit to Vienna.

Bogdan Aurescu informed his Greek counterpart about the status of the dialogue with Austria and the other European partners, emphasizing the reaffirmation - as part of these steps - of the "staunch" support for this goal and for the fastest possible completion of the accession process, for the benefit of European unity and solidarity.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Bogdan Aurescu has so far had discussions with Foreign and European Affairs ministers and received messages reconfirming the active support of 22 EU and Schengen member states.

The two officials also discussed the devastating effects of the Turkey earthquakes, expressing their solidarity with the affected population and informing each other about the prompt relief support provided.