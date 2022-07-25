Foreign Ministry: Consultations on Visa Waiver Programme with Deputy Under Secretary Kelli Ann Burriesci

The State Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Iulian Fota, had consultations, on Monday, with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security, Kelli Ann Burriesci, who is currently conducting a regional tour in Europe.

After the consultations, the US official was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

They discussed the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver Programme and the possibilities of strengthening bilateral cooperation in order to achieve tangible progress in achieving this common Romanian-American objective.

"The consultations at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are part of the constant and applied dialogue at the political and technical level between Romania and the US on the topic of our country's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program," the MAE says.

Minister Aurescu reiterated the fact that Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Programme represents a first-rate political objective for the Bucharest authorities and a topic of particular interest for the Romanian public opinion, with increased relevance for the bilateral and European agenda, Agerpres.ro informs.

He underscored the importance of the successful running of the joint public awareness campaign that is about to be launched and expressed Romania's full willingness to cooperate with the US in order to stimulate the reduction of the visa refusal rate.

Also, the head of the Romanian diplomacy welcomed the reconfirmation of the commitment of the American side to work closely with the Romanian side in order to include Romania in the Visa Waiver Program, "which is a priority objective assumed by both states," according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.