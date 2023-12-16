Foreign Ministry welcomes 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and Republic of Tunisia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the 60th anniversary, on 16 December, of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Republic of Tunisia.

''This anniversary is a good opportunity to highlight the friendship and traditional cooperation between the two countries, based on trust and mutual respect, on common values and interests, as well as on the best political, economic, cultural and social ties with considerable potential,'' reads a press release the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.

At present, Romanian-Tunisian relations are characterised by diversity and dynamism, as well as the continuation of the tradition of multi-sector cooperation. The two countries are developing cooperation relations in a wide range of areas such as political, economic, cultural, defence, research, education, higher education and vocational training, the MAE said, Agerpres informs.

Romania and the Republic of Tunisia remain fully committed to strengthening the political-diplomatic dialogue and implementing new cooperation instruments in various areas of activity of common interest.Romania recognised the Tunisian Republic in August 1956, immediately after the proclamation of independence. Diplomatic relations between Romania and the Republic of Tunisia were established on 16 December 1963, at embassy level. In the context of the 60th anniversary of Romanian-Tunisian diplomatic relations, on 8 December 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia Nabil Ammar paid an official visit to Romania at the invitation of the head of the Romanian diplomacy Luminita Odobescu.