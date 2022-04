Former French Embassy attache Monsauret decorated by President Iohannis

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree decorating Monsauret Michel, a former educational co-operation attache with the French Embassy in Bucharest and coordinator of the French Alliances in Romania, Agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, as a token of "high appreciation and gratitude for the important merits of supporting and developing French-language education, for sustaining educational ties between Romania and the French Republic, and for promoting the values of the Francophonie in the country" a Commander medal of Romania's National Order of Merit is awarded to Monsauret Michel, a former educational co-operation attache with the French Embassy in Bucharest and coordinator of the French Alliances in Romania (2017-2021).