Former PM Dancila appointed strategy consultant with central bank's administrative office

Former Social Democrat Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has been appointed as of May 15 strategy consultant with the administrative office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the central bank's press office said in a statement.

"We confirm that Mrs. Viorica Dancila has been hired starting with May 15, 2021 to the position of strategy consultant with the BNR administrative office," the cited source states.

Viorica Dancila served as Prime Minister of the Romanian government between January 2018 and November 2019 and previously as member of the European Parliament.

Born December 16, 1963 in Rosiorii de Vede, Teleorman County, Dancila graduated in 1988 from the Hydrocarbon Drilling and Exploitation Faculty of the Ploiesti-based Oil and Gas Institute. In 2006 she obtained a master's degree in European Public Space from the Bucharest National School of Political and Administrative Studies. She specializes in project programming and management, the basics of oil economics and decision making, and is an expert in legislative harmonization - European integration, according to data released on her personal Facebook page.