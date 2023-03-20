ForMin Aurescu announces new financial aid package from Romania to Turkey and Syria

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated in Brussels on Monday in the International Donors' Conference in support of the populations of Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake of February 6, on which occasion he announced a new financial assistance package from Romania, worth a total of 1.3 million euros, according to a press release the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The conference organised by the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council was an opportunity to focus the international community solidarity action in tackling the wide humanitarian crisis and the need for recovery and reconstruction in the wake of the natural disaster that affected the two countries, the Foreign Ministry said.

During the session dedicated to the announcement of financial commitments, Minister Aurescu affirmed Romania's commitment to continue to support humanitarian efforts, to help the affected population in the two countries, and for the recovery and reconstruction efforts that will be launched, told Agerpres.

He brought to mind that Romania was the first EU Member State to provide assistance on the ground by sending search and rescue teams and medical teams to Turkey and essential supplies to Syria through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Turkey, the close human ties and the very good level of cooperation between the two countries.

According to MAE, during the meeting, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusodlu thanked Minister Aurescu for his prompt and substantial support Romania granted in the context of the earthquake.

At the same time, he highlighted the emergency humanitarian assistance provided by Romania for the Syrian population severely affected by the earthquake, against the background of the already serious humanitarian situation in recent years and the suffering caused by war and instability. In this context, he stressed the importance of identifying a political solution for a lasting peace in Syria, based on existing initiatives at UN level. The minister reiterated his support for the efforts of the UN Special Representative and the advancement of his Step-by-Step initiative.

The contribution announced by Romania on the occasion of the conference provides for 600,000 euros in humanitarian assistance, divided equally for the benefit of the populations of the two countries, as well as 700,000 euros to support rapid recovery efforts in Turkey, MAE informed.

This new financial commitment complements the in-kind humanitarian assistance already provided to Syria, consisting of more than 43 tonnes of shelter equipment, clothes, food and more than 10 tonnes of essential medicines and medical supplies, which have been distributed to the Syrian population in all earthquake-affected areas.