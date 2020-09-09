 
     
ForMin Aurescu at Romanian Diplomacy Meeting: Our ambassador in Minsk went to see opposition's Svetlana Aleksievich

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
bogdan aurescu

Romania's ambassador in Minsk on Wednesday morning paid a visit, alongside its colleagues from the European Union, to one of the representatives of the opposition in Belarus, writer Svetlana Aleksievich, a Nobel Prize laureate, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu stated.

He spoke at the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy alongside his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, who participated through videoconference.

"You mentioned Belarus. Since we are talking of human rights being violated, this morning, our ambassador in Minsk, according to my instructions, went with his colleagues from the EU to visit one of the famous representatives of the opposition there - Svetlana Aleksievich, a Nobel Prize laureate for literature, to make sure that the human rights are being observed, and I believe that we must continue to put pressure on the regime, in order to have an open dialogue with the opposition and not through repressive means," the head of the Romanian diplomacy said.

A writer and journalist, Svetlana Aleksievich was born in Belarus. She was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2015. Her work documents testimonies of adults who were children during the Second World War ("The Last Witnesses"), of the Soviet soldiers who fought in Afghanistan ("The Zinc Soldiers"), of the women who fought in the Second World War ("The Unwomanly Face of War") or of the survivors of the greatest nuclear disaster in history ("The Chernobyl Disaster"). She is one of the opposers of the regime in Minsk.

