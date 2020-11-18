ForMin Aurescu: 'Greater Union Centennial' medal comes in recognition of team effort

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu received on Wednesday, on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, the 'Greater Union Centennial' medal conferred by President Klaus Iohannis, stating on the occasion that the honor comes in recognition of team effort, according to AGERPRES.

"The recognition of the merits of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs team gives me the opportunity to emphasize once again what I have said before - no one can achieve individual success, neither the management of the institution, nor any single entity within the ministry. This distinction is in fact the recognition of a team effort," Aurescu said.

The top diplomat brought to mind the efforts made by Romanian diplomats before and after the Greater Union.

"Modern Romania was founded on the courage to make major decisions with the skillful use of all diplomatic instruments in key moments of the existence of the Romanian national state. The Romanian diplomats had the verticality to defend the national interest and have fought for the Romanian nation to save its future when historical realities have been hostile to us. They deserve both our gratitude and our appreciation," Aurescu said, mentioning also the landmarks of the future of Romanian diplomacy.

"At the end, I reiterate my call on my colleagues from the Foreign Affairs Ministry to continue on this path, to do our duty at every moment. Let's not forget that, regardless of the circumstances, which have proved to be transient every time, we are what we do. Only what we leave behind to last for Romania and for future generations really matters", Bogdan Aurescu added.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the efforts to promote and preserve the memory of the events and of the participants who contributed to the establishment of the modern Romanian state, and was handed by presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor at the Ministry headquarters.