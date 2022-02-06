ForMin Aurescu: No danger now for Romania to be drawn in military conflict with Russian Federation

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said there was no danger for Romania to be drawn in a military conflict with the Russian Federation at the moment, Agerpres reports.

"It is not the case to have Romanian citizens worried that we'd be dragged in a war in our vicinity," the Romanian Foreign Minister said on Prima Tv private television broadcaster on Sunday.He added that, in case of a Russian military action in Ukraine, "there was a response that would be given to the Russian Federation.""We have already prepared ourselves for this response and it will be in such terms in which I hope the Russian Federation must be aware that it does not want such a response. It is a response from NATO on the one hand, through a proportional, but consistent consolidation of the eastern flank, and on the other hand, the response is represented by a reaction of the European Union, through a very robust, consistent package of sanctions," the minister explained.The sanctions in question are "of an economic nature, touching the financial and commercial areas, individual sanctions regarding persons involved in the decision-making process."This package is "very consistent" and "it would produce massive consequences and severe costs to the Russian Federation," the minister also said."There is no danger for Romania to be drawn in a military conflict with the Russian Federation at the moment, following possible developments in the vicinity," the Foreign Minister reiterated.He added that "at the moment there is an extremely powerful security umbrella, providing all possible guarantees for Romania's security and stability, as well as those of its citizens, namely the NATO affiliation, in addition to the very strong Strategic Partnership with the United States."