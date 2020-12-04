ForMin Aurescu: Romania remains concerned by continuous violation of human rights, fundamental freedoms in Belarus

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Friday in the presentation of the preliminary oral report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on the human rights situation in Belarus and, reiterating in his remarks Romania's concern by the continuous violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the authorities in Belarus, according to AGERPRES.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also mentioned OSCE Report under the Moscow Mechanism on Alleged Human Rights Violations related to the Presidential Elections of 9 August 2020 in Belarus that revealed overwhelming evidence of a rigged election, with massive and systematic human rights violations, committed by the Belarusian security forces in response to the peaceful demonstrations and protests.

Aurescu is quoted as saying in a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) that Romania supports the call made during the past several weeks by the Special Procedures mandate holders and the Special Rapporteur on the situation in Belarus. Belarus, he added, must stop persecuting human rights defenders, as we saw increased reports of mass detentions, intimidation and torture. He went on to say the establishment of an independent judicial system remains a priority.

Finally, the head of the Romanian diplomacy urged an end to state violence, the release of all persons detained during the peaceful protests and, and accountability for all violations of human rights.

"Romania aligns itself with the statement delivered by the European Union (...) We remain concerned by the continuous violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the authorities in Belarus, in disregard of the international human rights law," the ministers is quoted by MAE as saying.

The head of Romanian diplomacy added that "Romania urges the Belarusian authorities to put an end to the state violence, to release all persons detained during the peaceful protests and to ensure accountability for all violations of human rights."