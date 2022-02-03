ForMin Aurescu: What happens in the Black Sea does not stay in the Black Sea

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that the current security crisis "is about the security of the Euro-Atlantic area" as a whole, pointing out that NATO member states must continue their coordination on concrete measures so as to achieve de-escalation, Agerpres reports.

"The current security crisis is not just about Ukraine's security, it's not just about the region's security, it's not just about Europe's security, it's about the security of the Euro-Atlantic area as a whole, and the Black Sea is an integral part of that space, just as Black Sea security is an integral part of transatlantic security. What happens in the Black Sea does not stay in the Black Sea. The Russian Federation continues to build up troops in the vicinity of Ukraine, in the Black Sea region, which are worrying developments needing our permanent attention, and (...) today we have once again had the opportunity to continue to coordinate on concrete steps we need to take together so as to achieve de-escalation, to achieve a resumption of dialogue," Aurescu told a joint news conference with visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.Aurescu hosted a round of consultations in a hybrid format of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9) ministers of foreign affairs and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. The meeting was also attended by Ukraine's foreign minister.