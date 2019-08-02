ForMin Manescu, China's ambassador discuss intensifying bilateral trade

Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu on Friday welcomed China's Ambassador in Bucharest Jiang Yu to discuss commercial exchanges between Romania and China.

Manescu pointed to the dynamic nature of the relationships between Romania and China in 2019, 70 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties and 15 years after the establishment of the Ample Friendship and Cooperation Partnership, according to a press statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

Both officials agreed on the need for the two countries to capitalise on opportunities for intensifying and developing bilateral trade, while encouraging dialogue at local level, between state officials of the two countries, as well as at the level of the business communities and active participation in trade missions, fairs and international themed exhibitions, in both countries, according to MAE.

Mentioning the traditional friendly relations between Romania and the People's Republic of China, Manescu voiced readiness to "capitalise on the significant potential of bilateral relations, at a sustained pace, to the benefit of both sides."