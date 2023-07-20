ForMin Odobescu: Russia intends to create world food crisis

Russia intends to cause a world food crisis by not renewing the agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea, stated, on Thursday, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, before the Foreign Affairs Council (CAE), which takes place in Brussels, told Agerpres.

"I want to emphasize the importance of solidarity lanes and also Romania's role in facilitating grain transport from Ukraine. And Romania will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine. What Russia is doing these days, namely bombing ports, bombing Odessa, destroying infrastructure and basically threatening ships in the Black Sea, is unacceptable. This aspect will be discussed today in the Foreign Affairs Council," said the Romanian chief diplomat.

Odobescu stated that she will support the "consolidation" of sanctions against Russia and Iran, which, says she, supports Russia in the war against Ukraine.

According to the minister, the relationship between the European Union and Turkey will also be on the FAC reunion agenda. Luminita Obobescu evoked, in this context, the need for a "balanced" and "pragmatic" approach.