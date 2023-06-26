ForMin Odobescu: We will continue to monitor situation in Russia and Belarus.

Romania will continue to monitor the situation in Russia and Belarus, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Monday, prior to the meeting of EU foreign ministers - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which takes place in Luxembourg, told Agerpres.

"We will discuss the recent events in Russia. We have all been following what happened two days ago in Russia, we have been in touch with our EU partners and NATO allies, and with our ambassador in Moscow. We will continue to monitor the situation in Russia and Belarus," the head of the Romanian diplomacy stated.

She brought to mind that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is also participating in the meeting via videoconference. In this regard, she reiterated "Romania's full commitment to continue to support Ukraine in all areas, as long as needed."

Moreover, she also brought to mind that last week she attended the Conference on Ukraine's reconstruction and underscored that the reconstruction process is linked to the EU accession process.

"The key element is interconnectivity, not only in the Energy area, but also in that of Transport and Digital," the minister added.

Luminita Odobescu also referred to the European course of the Republic of Moldova.

"I reiterate Romania's openness to start the EU accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine by the end of this year," Odobescu added.

The FAC meeting will also include discussions regarding the EU-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) relations, in the context of the preparation of the EU-CELAC Summit with the states in the region, which takes place on 17 and 18 July, and the EU's interest in strengthening political dialogue and economic cooperation with the region.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the head of the Romanian diplomacy will express support for the reinvigoration of the EU-LAC partnership, relevant also in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Luminita Odobescu will highlight Romania's openness to actively engage in the EU's efforts to have a successful summit, which will send a political signal on the re-launch of the bi-regional dialogue at high level and allow the agreement of concrete commitments and projects in many areas of interest, such as the economic, digital, environment and climate change sectors, the quoted source added.

European Foreign Ministers will also exchange views on digital diplomacy, from the perspective of the opportunities provided by digital technologies and their geopolitical impact. EU Council Conclusions will be adopted which will set out the objectives which the European Union shall pursue with third partners in the area of digital diplomacy.

"Minister Luminita Odobescu will underscore the need to support the digital transformation of partners in the Eastern Neighborhood and the Western Balkans in order to increase their resilience, in the context of the hybrid attacks they are confronted with in the current security context marked by the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the MAE conveyed.