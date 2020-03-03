Forty-two in institutional quarantine, 9,431 monitored at home for coronavirus in Romania

As many as 42 people are currently in institutional quarantine in Romania nationwide, and 9,431 are monitored at home for the novel coronavirus.

According to a press statement released by the Strategic Communication Group, three people have been so far diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania, one of whom was declared cured after testing negative.The two COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) hosts are being treated at special facilities in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara and their health status is stable."We recommend the citizens who are monitored at home to respect the isolation rules, not to leave the established spaces and to keep in permanent contact with the health officials in the area where they are located. Yesterday, the Olt County Police Inspectorate opened a criminal case for the offence of undermining the combat of a disease by a person in isolation who left home."On Monday, the toll-free phone line dedicated to informing about the new coronavirus registered 1,081 calls from people who called to find out details about how the condition manifests itself and how to prevent its spread.At the same time, 73 calls were made to the 112 emergency phone number."We remind citizens to consider only information verified through official sources and to call for toll-free line 0800 800 358 recommendations and other information. Romanian nationals abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the dedicated line +4021.20.20 We also want to reiterate that yesterday a decision was made to include the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, as well as South Korea and Iran, on the list of areas requesting 14-day self-isolation at home for people coming from there."