 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Four migrants found at border hidden in lorry bound for Germany

Agerpres - Reuters
migranti germania

Four migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been found by Arad border guards as they tried to leave Romania hidden in a lorry carrying aluminum profiles, Agerpres reports.

The vehicle was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point and was driven by a Romanian national shipping goods on the Turkey-Germany route.

"After a thorough inspection of the vehicle, four foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartment. They were identified as two Pakistani nationals and two Afghan nationals aged between 18 and 26. They were intentionally trying to fraudulently arrive in a country in the Schengen area," the Arad Border Police said on Tuesday.

The migrants are being investigated for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border, while the driver is being investigated for trafficking in migrants.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.