Four migrants found at border hidden in lorry bound for Germany

Four migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been found by Arad border guards as they tried to leave Romania hidden in a lorry carrying aluminum profiles, Agerpres reports.

The vehicle was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point and was driven by a Romanian national shipping goods on the Turkey-Germany route."After a thorough inspection of the vehicle, four foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartment. They were identified as two Pakistani nationals and two Afghan nationals aged between 18 and 26. They were intentionally trying to fraudulently arrive in a country in the Schengen area," the Arad Border Police said on Tuesday.The migrants are being investigated for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border, while the driver is being investigated for trafficking in migrants.