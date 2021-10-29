From Monday, half Moderna dose booster for first-scheme Moderna takers

Head of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Friday that from November 1, those who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as their first vaccination scheme can get half the dose of the vaccine from the same company as a booster shot, agerpres reports.

"People who got vaccinated with Moderna as their first scheme will receive half a dose as a booster shot, that is 50 micrograms of 0.25 ml from the vial. The other people who got vaccinated with Pfizer, Astra Zeneca or Johnson & Johnson as their first scheme and who opt for the Moderna booster will get a full dose," Gheorghita said on Friday at the Romexpo vaccination centre.

He added that specialists have decided, based on scientific recommendations and studies, that from November 8, those who got immunised with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be recommended to take the booster shot, a RNA messenger-based vaccine - either Pfizer or Moderna - after at least 6 months of the first dose."If you opt for Moderna, the dose will be full, that is the equivalent of 100 micrograms. As a booster, people already vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson can opt for the same type of vaccine. The first recommendation is to take a vaccine based on messenger RNA, but at the patient's choice, the same type of vaccine, Johnson & Johnson can be given as a booster," Gheorghita added.He pointed out that there is currently an increase in the availability of the vaccination centres."We have approved the opening and reopening of several vaccination centres in recent days. We are gradually increasing vaccination resources. In Bucharest, we will provide extended hours every weekend at the vaccination centres in each district. We hope that other counties will follow suit and identify at least one vaccination centre with extended hours," said Gheorghita.