Galati Steel Works introduces partial furlough

The Galati Steel Works will temporarily reduce activity and will introduce partial furlough for the coming period, an informative material sent on Friday by the company's communication director, Dorian Dumitrescu, shows.

"In the context of the economic drop at the world level, generated by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, Liberty Galati announces that it has to temporarily reduce its activity and introduce, partially, furlough for the coming period. The decision was made after the implementation of numerous other measures, such as replacing of contractors with own staff and cost management measures. The company is looking for solutions and is working closely with the trade unions and authorities to maintain to a minimum the social impact associated with such decisions. The measure has as a purpose both the protection of interests of employees as well as ensuring continuity and sustainability in the long term of the steel works' operations," the informative material says.

The administrative personnel will enter furlough for a period of only three days, while the rest of the personnel will be able to use furlough only if they refuse or are not qualified to conduct other work than that for which they were hired.

The Galati Steel Works employs 5,100 employees, of which 1,500 are administrative personnel.