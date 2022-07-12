Gas, fuels see sharpest annual price increase of 89.5 pct and 41.3 pct, respectively

Gas saw the sharpest annual price increase, as tariffs were by 89.5 percent higher this June compared to June 2021, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the non-food category, fuels recorded the highest price increase of 41.32 percent in June 2022 compared to June 2021, followed by electricity - plus 17.05 percent.

The foods that experienced the steepest price rise in the reporting period were edible oil with 49.71 percent, potatoes - 42.18 percent and flour - 33.16 percent.

In the service sector, the biggest price surge was for air transport - 29.13 percent; water, sewerage, sanitation - 19.44 percent; and postal services - 15.94 percent.

Month over month, the most important price increases were for oil - 7.33 percent, air transport - 6.24 percent, and fuels - 3.22 percent.

The foods to become cheaper in June were potatoes - with a 10.32 percent price drop, and fresh fruits - 2.5 percent. Also, electricity tariffs dropped 1.19 percent and postal and telecommunications services grew 0.01 percent cheaper.

The annual inflation rate climbed to 15.1 percent this June from 14.5 percent in May, as non-food prices rose 17.92, food prices grew 14.67 percent and services grew by 7.81 percent more expensive, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics.

The National Bank of Romania increased its year-end inflation forecast to 12.5 percent and estimates inflation to be 6.7 percent at the end of next year.