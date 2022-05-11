Gaudeamus Book Fair opens in Oradea; 47 publishers offer readers over 20,000 titles

Book Fair Gaudeamus Radio Romania opened its doors on Wednesday in Unirii Square for the eighth edition hosted by Oradea, and readers who will visit these days the stands will choose from an offer of over 20,000 book titles, offered by 47 publishers, Agerpres reports.

The manager of Radio Cluj, Bogdan Rosca and the honorary president of the fair, Professor Sorin Sipos, PhD, director of the Doctoral School of the University of Oradea, spoke at the official opening of the event, organized by Radio Romania, through the Gaudeamus team and Radio Romania Cluj, and the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and Region, with the support of Oradea City Hall.The 47 exhibitors present over 20,000 books, along with stands with logic games, both for children and adults, with music or tea or jewelry. The program of the fair will include 30 other events, most of them book launches, but also workshops and a painting exhibition for children.Bogdan Rosca emphasized, in his speech, the growing evolution of the fair in Oradea, due to the excellent collaboration with the local administration, which provides the logistical services for the good organization of the fair.The fair is open daily, between May 11 and 15, between 10:00 and 21:00, public access being free.