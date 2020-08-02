GCS: 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 take total number to 53,186

1,075 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the last reporting, following national tests, taking the total number to 53,186, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

So, until Sunday, 53,186 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. The GCS shows that 27,592 patients were declared cured and 4,777 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to the GCS, 1,240,273 tests have been processed nationwide so far. Of these, 14,215 were performed in the last 24 hours, 8,525 based on case definition and medical protocol, and 5,690 on request.