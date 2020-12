A number of 12,430 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania, out of which 1,271 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 43,582 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 11,821 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 66,572 people are in quarantine at home and 105 in institutional quarantine.