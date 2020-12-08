GCS: 1,275 people - positively reconfirmed with COVID-19

A number of 1,275 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

A total of 7,439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 29,151 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group informed.