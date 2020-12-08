 
     
GCS: 1,275 people - positively reconfirmed with COVID-19

A number of 1,275 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,275 people were reconfirmed positively," GCS said.

A total of 7,439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 29,151 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group informed.

