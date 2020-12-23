GCS: 130 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24 hours

A number of 130 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 14,636, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

According to the GCS, between December 22 (10.00 am) and December 23 (10.00 am), 130 deaths (81 men and 49 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus were reported.

One death was registered in the age category 30-39 years, five in the age category 40-49 years, 13 in the age category 50-59 years, 27 in the age category 60-69 years, 37 in the category aged 70-79 years and 47 in the category of over 80 years.According to GCS, 122 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, for five patients no comorbidities were recorded, and for three other patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.