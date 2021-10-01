GCS: 149 deaths recorded among COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours

A total of 169 deaths have been recorded among the patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

According to GCS, there were 100 men and 69 women who died.

Of the total 169 patients who died, 158 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated against COVID. The 11 vaccinated patients had comorbidities. Vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 51 to 91 years.No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 37,210 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.