GCS: 3,067 Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus; out-of-country death toll - 106

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Saturday that 3,067 Romanians abroad have been so far infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Saturday.

Of the 3,067 Romanian citizens abroad who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 1,699 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 576 in Germany, 87 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.Since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to now, a number of 106 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 35 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the US and Brazil, the GCS mentions.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 22 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.