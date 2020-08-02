GCS: 34 persons die to COVID-19 lately, take death toll to 2,413

Another 34 people have died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, the number of deaths due to infection with the novel coronavirus on Romanian territory reaching 2,413, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday.

According to the GCS, between 1 August (10:00 am) and 2 August (10:00 am) there were 34 deaths (22 men and 12 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Mehedinti, Prahova, Teleorman, Timis, Ilfov and in Bucharest.

Of these, four deaths were recorded in the age group 50-59 years; 10 deaths in the 60-69 age category; 11 - in the age category 70-79 years and nine deaths in the category over 80 years.

All 34 deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities, the GCS reports.