GCS: 35 cities, 234 rural towns exceed 3 per thousand inhabitans COVID-19 incidence rate

A number of 35 cities and 234 rural towns reported a cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases, for 14 days, higher than or equal to 3 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

Of the 35 cities, three have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest incidence values were recorded in:

- Negresti Oas (Satu Mare county): 107 cases, incidence of 6.27;- Horezu (Valcea County): 39 cases, incidence of 5.65;- Viseu de Sus (Maramures County): 93 cases, incidence of 5.25;- Baile Govora (Valcea county): 13 cases, incidence of 4.81;- Bechet (Dolj county): 21 cases, incidence of 4.65;- Bragadiru (Ilfov county): 144 cases, incidence of 4.65;- Satu Mare: 550 cases, incidence of 4.64;- Bistriţa (Bistrita Nasaud county): 427 cases, incidence of 4.41.Of the 234 communes, 55 have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest incidence values were recorded in:- Catina (Cluj county): 18 cases, incidence of 10.88;- Seica Mica (Sibiu county): 18 cases, incidence of 10.03;- Ploscos (Cluj county): 6 cases, incidence of 9.66;- Pojejena (Caras-Severin county): 25 cases, incidence of 9.1;- Barsana (Maramures county): 39 cases, incidence of 8.45.GCS brings to mind that after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations to adopt measures to prevent and limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus, in accordance with the in force provisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU_ and those of the government.