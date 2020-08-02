GCS: 5,555 Romanians abroad confirmed infected with novel coronavirus, 123 dead figure unchanged

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that, as of Sunday, 5,555 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens outside the country, due to COVID-19, remains 123.

According to the GCS, of the 5,555 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 are in Italy, 570 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,616 in Germany, 157 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the US, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 18 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of Congo.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) epidemic and until now, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of Congo.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 189 were declared cured: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.