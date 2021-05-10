GCS: 68 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in 24 hours

A number of 68 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It is about 34 men and 34 women infected with the new coronavirus.

According to GCS, 66 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities and two patients had no comorbidities.To date, 29,034 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, 190 Romanian citizens abroad have died.