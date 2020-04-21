 
     
GCS: Another nine deaths recorded due to the novel coronavirus; total - 478

doliu, lumânare

Another nine deaths were recorded due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday evening, the death toll reaching 478.

Monday also saw 18 new cases being announced, the death toll for Monday being 27.

