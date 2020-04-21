GCS: Another nine deaths recorded due to the novel coronavirus; total - 478

Another nine deaths were recorded due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday evening, the death toll reaching 478.
Monday also saw 18 new cases being announced, the death toll for Monday being 27.
Another nine deaths were recorded due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday evening, the death toll reaching 478.
Monday also saw 18 new cases being announced, the death toll for Monday being 27.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!