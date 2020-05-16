 
     
GCS: Another seven persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,081

Another seven persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching 1,081, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

The dead were five women and two men with ages between 59 and 91 years old.

