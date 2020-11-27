 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest - 64,972 infections with SARS-CoV-2; followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova

Pinterest
relaxare coronavirus

The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, up to now, in Bucharest - 64,972 and in the counties of Cluj - 20,954, Iasi - 19,254, Timis - 18,505, Prahova - 18,504 and Brasov - 18,449, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In the county of Constanta there were 16,127 cases of COVID-19, in Ilfov - 14,573, in Bihor - 13,634, in Sibiu - 13,501, in Suceava - 12,903, in Arges - 12,984, in Bacau - 12,635.

Until Friday, on Romanian territory, there were 457,848 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. A number of 326,657 persons were declared cured.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.