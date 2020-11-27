GCS: Bucharest - 64,972 infections with SARS-CoV-2; followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova

The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, up to now, in Bucharest - 64,972 and in the counties of Cluj - 20,954, Iasi - 19,254, Timis - 18,505, Prahova - 18,504 and Brasov - 18,449, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In the county of Constanta there were 16,127 cases of COVID-19, in Ilfov - 14,573, in Bihor - 13,634, in Sibiu - 13,501, in Suceava - 12,903, in Arges - 12,984, in Bacau - 12,635.

Until Friday, on Romanian territory, there were 457,848 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. A number of 326,657 persons were declared cured.