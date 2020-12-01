 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest City - 68,347 of Romania's COVID-19 cases so far, Cluj, Iasi follow

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Most of the COVID-19 cases recorded so far in Romania have been in Bucharest City - 68,347 and in the counties of Cluj - 21,905, Iasi - 20,282, Prahova - 19,352, Brasov - 19,232, and Timis - 19,177, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

As of December 1, in Constanta County there were 17,543 COVID-19 cases, in Ilfov - 15,704, in Sibiu - 14,182, in Arges - 14,110, in Bihor - 14,174, in Suceava - 13,181, in Bacau - 13,149, and in Mures - 12,143.

As of Tuesday, 479,634 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. As many as 360,934 patients were declared cured.

On Tuesday, tests performed nationwide from the previous daily reporting revealed 4,272 new cases.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.