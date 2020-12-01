GCS: Bucharest City - 68,347 of Romania's COVID-19 cases so far, Cluj, Iasi follow

Most of the COVID-19 cases recorded so far in Romania have been in Bucharest City - 68,347 and in the counties of Cluj - 21,905, Iasi - 20,282, Prahova - 19,352, Brasov - 19,232, and Timis - 19,177, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

As of December 1, in Constanta County there were 17,543 COVID-19 cases, in Ilfov - 15,704, in Sibiu - 14,182, in Arges - 14,110, in Bihor - 14,174, in Suceava - 13,181, in Bacau - 13,149, and in Mures - 12,143.

As of Tuesday, 479,634 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. As many as 360,934 patients were declared cured.

On Tuesday, tests performed nationwide from the previous daily reporting revealed 4,272 new cases.