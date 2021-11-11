GCS: No ICU-free bed for COVID patients; 1,772 - occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, on Thursday, there is no bed available for intensive care for COVID patients, except those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, agerpres reports.

On Thursday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,721 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 392 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are approved.

At the national level, there is an operational reserve of 171 ICU beds for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, GCS said. They are activated dynamically where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.1,772 ICU beds are occupied across the country, up from 1,823 reported on Wednesday.