GCS: Slight increase of infection rate in Bucharest - 6.94 per thousand people

AFP
coronavirus

The infection rate of the novel coronavirus over 14 days has increased in Bucharest to 6.94 per thousand people, over the value of 6.89 recorded in the previous day, the City of Bucharest being followed by the counties of Ilfov with 6.75 and Constanta with 6.49, the GCS informs on Sunday.

Thus, according to the most recent report by the GCS, a high incidence of cases can be recorded also in the counties of Cluj - 5.08, Brasov - 4.68, Timis - 3.96, Arges - 3.81, Sibiu - 3.35, Arad - 3.48.

A lower infection rate can be found in the counties of Harghita - 0.92, Gorj - 0.93 and Olt - 1.2.

