GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The highest number of persons infected with the novel coronavirus has been recorded until now in the north-eastern Suceava County - 2,238 and in Bucharest - 1,033.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total of novel coronavirus infections in Romania is 9,242.

The number of confirmed cases by county, according to the reports from the National Public Health Institute is as follows:

* Alba - 155 cases

* Arad - 423

* Arges - 98

* Bacau - 117

* Bihor - 294

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 116

* Botosani - 314

* Brasov - 345

* Braila - 18

* Buzau - 15

* Caras Severin - 64

* Calarasi - 47

* Cluj - 263

* Constanta - 198

* Covasna - 154

* Dambovita - 85

* Dolj - 63

* Galati - 297

* Giurgiu - 104

* Gorj - 23

* Harghita - 17

* Hunedoara - 392

* Ialomita - 128

* Iasi - 161

* Ilfov - 193

* Maramures - 57

* Mehedinti - 43

* Mures - 303

* Neamt - 368

* Olt - 13

* Prahova - 54

* Satu Mare - 46

* Salaj - 23

* Sibiu - 182

* Suceava - 2,238

* Teleorman - 80

* Timis - 389

* Tulcea - 35

* Vaslui - 60

* Valcea - 20

* Vrancea - 214

* Bucharest - 1,033.

