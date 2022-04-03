Geoana: War in Ukraine to last, we anticipate intensification on Eastern Flank

The war in Ukraine will last and we anticipate an intensification of the conflict on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Sunday.

"We are encouraging a political resolution, we are asking the Russian Federation to put an end without delay to this inhuman and illogical war, to withdraw its forces and honestly enter diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine. Unfortunately, what we see on field does not indicate that, there is a form of regrouping Russian forces in the North area, in the Kyiv area, we see it rather as a tactical regrouping out of the desire to recover the massive losses they suffered and to fix the Ukrainian forces around Kyiv Capital. We also anticipate an intensification of the war on the eastern flank and in the south, which, for now, prevents us from seeing the proper conditions for a political solution. (...) Our estimation is that this conflict will last," said Geoana, who participated in a ceremony celebrating NATO Day in Romania, at the National Defence Ministry on Sunday.

According to the official, there are no imminent risks regarding the use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia.

"We don't see imminent risks regarding the Russian Federation's intention of using chemical or nuclear weapons, but what we have seen in the behaviour of the Russian Federation, including in its strategic communication in the previous years, (...) points to this matter not being impossible. That is why, we would rather communicate publicly and strategically and with the desire to deter the Russian Federation from using these types of weapons," Mircea Geoana pointed out.

He added that, in Madrid, the NATO leaders will adopt decisions on "a more robust, on permanent grounds" presence of forces on the entire Eastern Flank of the Alliance. AGERPRES