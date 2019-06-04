German Embassy's Kortemeyer: 'Romania, country with intensive economic growth, but it must also be durable'

Germany is an engine, a leader in many technologies, and on the other hand Romania is a country with intensive economic growth, but we want to make sure it is also durable, on Tuesday said at a symposium on energy efficiency in industry Swantje Kortemeyer, head Of Economic Section with the German Embassy in Romania

Environment is a dominant topic on the political agenda of Germany and if we look at the young we can see that environment is their main concern. Demonstrations are taking place at world and European level ... Both Germany and Romania have committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and we are all aware we are talking about ambitious targets and it won't be easy to attain them. On the one hand, we want more climate protection, on the other hand people wish for jobs and a better living standard, more welfare ... We have to harmonise all these things, but this won't work unless we find solutions to protect the climate and also be efficient economically. This won't happen unless we cooperate. That is why a conference as the one today is paramount. Germany is an engine, a leader in several technologies. On the other hand, Romania is a country with an intensive economic growth, but we want to make sure it is also durable," Kortemeyer asserted.

The Romanian-German Industry and Commerce Chamber (AHK Romania) organised on Tuesday a symposium dubbed "Energy efficiency in industry" the 2nd stage of the event initiated and financed by German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy that is directed at the Romanian and German companies interested to develop bilateral businesses in energy efficiency in industry.

AHK Romania is the official representative of the German economy and at the same time the largest bilateral commerce chamber in Romania. It belongs along the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IHK), to the global network of the German bilateral commerce chambers reunited under the umbrella of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

AGERPRES