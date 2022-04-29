Germany, France, USA - on first 3 places in rankings of countries that control subgroups of enterprises in Romania

Germany, France and the United States of America hold the first three places in the rankings of the countries that control subgroups of enterprises in Romania, reveal the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, in Romania, in 2020, 91,217 groups of enterprises were identified, out of which 5,523 groups of resident enterprises and 85,694 groups of multinational enterprises (523 controlled from within, respectively 85,171 controlled from abroad).Out of the total groups of enterprises identified at national level, 5,140 were residents, over 6% of the total groups, of which over 98% were made up of two or more legal units.According to the INS, in 2020, out of the total groups of multinational enterprises controlled from abroad and identified in Romania, 13,852 are controlled by foreign legal entities, and 71,319 are controlled by foreign individuals.In Romania, in 2020, a percentage of 28.6% of the total number of employees in active enterprises worked in enterprises that are part of multinational groups controlled from abroad.In the controlled enterprises from the top 10 countries in 2020 worked 21.4% of the total number of employees in the national economy.In terms of the share of employees, most of the Romanian subgroups of enterprises are controlled by Germany, France and the United States of America.The results of 2020 indicate that, depending on the share of the number of employees, in the first place are the subgroups of companies controlled by legal entities or individuals in Germany (16.5%), in second place are those controlled from France (12.2%), and in third place are those controlled by the United States of America (8.8%).Depending on the share of the total number of employees in groups of multinational controlled enterprises from abroad, the subgroups of controlled enterprises in Germany predominate in section C - Processing industry (8.3%), in section G - Wholesale and retail trade; Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (3.0%) and in M - Professional, scientific and technical activities (2.8%).Regarding the subgroups of controlled enterprises in France, 5.3% are found in section C - Processing industry, and 2.6% are found in section G - Wholesale and retail trade; Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.Sub-groups of controlled enterprises in the United States of America dominate in section G - Wholesale and retail trade; Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (1.8%).