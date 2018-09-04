Gov't adopts emergency ordinance regulating interim term at Judicial Inspection's helm

The government adopted at the meeting this Wednesday an emergency ordinance that regulates the appointment of the acting management of the Judicial Inspection, government sources said.

The emergency ordinance was initiated by the Ministry of Justice and complements article 67 of Law No. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM)."In the event that the position of chief inspector or deputy chief inspector with the Judicial Inspection becomes vacant following the term's coming to end, the chief inspector, or, depending on the situation, the deputy chief inspector whose term has expired shall serve as interim until the position is filled according to the law requirements. If the term of chief inspector runs to end for reasons other than expiry, the deputy chief inspector shall take over as interim until the vacancy is filled according to the law, whilst in the case that the term of deputy chief inspector comes to end for reasons other than expiry, a judicial inspector appointed by the chief inspector shall serve as interim until the position is filled according to the law requirements," reads the draft emergency ordinance released on the website of the government's Secretariat General.One of the reasons invoked for passing this ordinance is that the term of the current management of the Judicial Inspection has come to end on September 1 and there is currently no regulation on how the interim term should be provided for.