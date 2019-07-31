Gov't approves expropriation of 63 structures along Otopeni-Gara de Nord railway route

The government has approved the start of procedures for the expropriation of 63 privately owned structures along the railway route from the Henri Coanda International Airport to Gara de Nord, Bucharest, governmental spokesman Nelu Barbu said on Wednesday, adding that the related claims will be close to 7 million lei.

"At the proposal of the Ministry of Transport, the government passed an important decision for the creation of the railway route between the Henri Coanda International Airport of Bucharest and Gara de Nord, public utility investment of national interest. Therefore, the start of procedures for the expropriation of 63 privately-owned structures along the way was approved. The total claims to be awarded are almost 7 million lei, to be paid out from the budget of the Ministry of Transport," Barbu said at the end of a government meeting.He added that the railway route will reduce traffic jams and pollution, as well as fuel consumption and travel time.