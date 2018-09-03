 
     
Gov't demands declassification of CSAT sitting's shorthand talks

Eugen Teodorovici

The gov't demands the declassification of the Tuesday's shorthand talks of the Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) reunion, the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said. 


"To be very convincing and clear in front of the public opinion, I believe it is mandatory and of common sense to demand for the CSAT reunion's talks to be declassified so as to see very clearly which was the point of view for each and every structure member of the CSAT," Eugen Teodorovici stressed. 

The gov't has the obligation to demand but not to wait for a CSAT's opinion, Teodorovici added. He maintained that the suspension of the CSAT reunion has no legal grounds.

